Enemy strike on Kharkiv: at least four wounded, apartment building caught fire

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69829 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104919 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152177 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248740 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173760 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165072 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225018 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101975 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40906 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35669 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53896 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47604 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248740 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225018 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223861 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69804 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47604 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53896 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112583 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113510 views
Enemy strike on Kharkiv: at least four wounded, apartment building caught fire

Enemy strike on Kharkiv: at least four wounded, apartment building caught fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17335 views

In Kharkiv, after a Russian strike, at least four people were injured, including a seriously injured trolleybus driver, and a fire broke out in a residential building.

In Kharkiv, at least four people were injured as a result of a Russian strike near a residential building. One of the victims, the trolleybus driver, is now in serious condition. A fire was recorded in an apartment building. About it UNN reports with reference to the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov. 

At least four people were injured, one in serious condition - the trolleybus driver.  there is a fire in an apartment building, damage to cars

- Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, the Shevchenko District of the city was under attack. the Russians hit residential buildings: houses, shops, transport and a playground.

Earlier UNN reported that several explosions were heard in Kharkiv.  Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with guided ammunition

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kharkivKharkiv

