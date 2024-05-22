Enemy strike on Kharkiv: at least four wounded, apartment building caught fire

In Kharkiv, at least four people were injured as a result of a Russian strike near a residential building. One of the victims, the trolleybus driver, is now in serious condition. A fire was recorded in an apartment building. About it UNN reports with reference to the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

At least four people were injured, one in serious condition - the trolleybus driver. there is a fire in an apartment building, damage to cars - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, the Shevchenko District of the city was under attack. the Russians hit residential buildings: houses, shops, transport and a playground.

Earlier UNN reported that several explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with guided ammunition.