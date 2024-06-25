Enemy shells two communities in Mykolaiv region with artillery
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled two settlements in Mykolaiv region with artillery, causing a grass fire, but no casualties.
During yesterday, the Russian occupiers fired artillery fire at the Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities in Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that yesterday, June 24, at 08:05 and 16:55, the enemy fired artillery at the Kutsurub community. As a result of the morning shelling, a dry grass fire broke out in an open area outside the community's settlement. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties.
At 20:43, the water area of the Ochakiv community came under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties.
Occupiers shelled Mykolaiv region: no casualties24.06.24, 07:31 • 25436 views