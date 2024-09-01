ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: russia attacks one of the energy facilities

Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: russia attacks one of the energy facilities

Kyiv

 • 31584 views

russian federation conducted about 10 strikes in Kharkiv, attacking a power facility and other locations.

During today's rocket attack on Kharkiv, one of the energy facilities was attacked. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

During the latest rocket attack on Kharkiv, one of the energy facilities was attacked. The aftermath of the attack is currently being eliminated. Information about the victims is being clarified

- the statement said.

Recall

ussian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. Sinegubov reported that according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out including by Iskanders. Three locations were hit: Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping center in Saltiv district, and near Hydropark in Kyiv district.

The number of casualties increased to 41, including 5 children.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to insist on lifting restrictions on long-range strikes
28.08.24, 21:01

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

