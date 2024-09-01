Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: russia attacks one of the energy facilities

During today's rocket attack on Kharkiv, one of the energy facilities was attacked. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

During the latest rocket attack on Kharkiv, one of the energy facilities was attacked. The aftermath of the attack is currently being eliminated. Information about the victims is being clarified - the statement said.

Recall

ussian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. Sinegubov reported that according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out including by Iskanders. Three locations were hit: Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping center in Saltiv district, and near Hydropark in Kyiv district.

The number of casualties increased to 41, including 5 children.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to insist on lifting restrictions on long-range strikes