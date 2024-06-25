Enemy launched 42 multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv region over the last day - Sinegubov

Over the past day, 42 launches of guided aerial bombs were recorded in the region. In addition, today the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv three times. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We record launches of the KABs around the clock, with 42 launches in the last day alone. Absolutely all the airborne alarms we hear are real - Sinegubov says.

He reminded that only today the enemy launched three rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

We still have 19 people in hospitals, including two girls aged 12 and 13, their condition is stable. Three more adults are in extremely serious condition - He added.

Yesterday, russian troops shelled, including KABA, Kharkiv and five districts. As a result, there were power outages and damage to houses, warehouses, a repair station, and a school was partially destroyed.

