Enemy launched 42 multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv region over the last day - Sinegubov

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117861 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188273 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232726 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142893 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368825 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181696 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149600 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197892 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84257 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98322 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 238 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3750 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11419 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13078 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17123 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Enemy launched 42 multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv region over the last day - Sinegubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20068 views

Over the past day, the enemy launched 42 UAVs at Kharkiv region, striking at civilian infrastructure.

Enemy launched 42 multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv region over the last day - Sinegubov

Over the past day, 42 launches of guided aerial bombs were recorded in the region. In addition, today the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv three times. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We record launches of the KABs around the clock, with 42 launches in the last day alone. Absolutely all the airborne alarms we hear are real

- Sinegubov says.

He reminded that only today the enemy launched three rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

We still have 19 people in hospitals, including two girls aged 12 and 13, their condition is stable. Three more adults are in extremely serious condition

- He added.

Recall

Yesterday, russian troops shelled, including KABA, Kharkiv and five districts. As a result, there were power outages and damage to houses, warehouses, a repair station, and a school was partially destroyed.

Zelensky calls for providing Ukraine with the necessary forces to destroy Russian combat aircraft carrying GAB22.06.24, 20:39 • 78677 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Kyiv
Kharkiv
