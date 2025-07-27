$41.770.00
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy region: part of Sumy without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

On July 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy. As a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity.

On Sunday, July 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

The enemy once again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region. As a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity.

- the message says.

Hryhorov noted that energy workers are already working to restore electricity supply.

Recall

On the evening of July 26, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community, as a result of which three civilians were injured. The strike hit the Kovpakivskyi district of the city.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

