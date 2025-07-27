Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy region: part of Sumy without electricity

On Sunday, July 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

The enemy once again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region. As a result of the drone attack, part of the Sumy community was left without electricity. - the message says.

Hryhorov noted that energy workers are already working to restore electricity supply.

Recall

On the evening of July 26, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure of the Sumy community, as a result of which three civilians were injured. The strike hit the Kovpakivskyi district of the city.