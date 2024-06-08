Enemy advanced in time ravine-Deep State

The enemy is moving in the time ravine. This is reported by the analytical channel Deep State in Telegram on the night of June 8, 2024, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier it was reported that intense fighting continues on the approaches to Chasovy Yar in the Donetsk region. This was stated by the speaker of the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk.

According to him, the invaders do not give up trying to capture the city and storm it.

"The enemy carries out fire effects with the use of mortars and artillery attacks. Most of them use infantry groups to conduct assault operations," he said.

