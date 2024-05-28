The enemy advanced near Vilshany, Umanske and Netailove - Deep State
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have advanced near the villages of Vilshany, Umanske and Netaylove, reports the Deep State analytical channel.
Details
“The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Vilshany, Umanske and Netaylove,” the analysts noted.
You can view the DeepStateMAP map of the war in Ukraine at.
Earlier, the South Operational Command said that the Russians had struck Zaporizhzhia airport with an X-59 cruise missile.
