The enemy advanced near Vilshany, Umanske and Netailove - Deep State

The enemy is moving forward near Vilshany, Umanske and Netailove. This is reported by the analytical channel Deep State, according to UNN .

Details

“The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Vilshany, Umanske and Netaylove,” the analysts noted.

You can view the DeepStateMAP map of the war in Ukraine at.

Earlier, the South Operational Command said that the Russians had struck Zaporizhzhia airport with an X-59 cruise missile.

