In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31600 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 117449 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73971 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 283307 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239733 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193254 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232098 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251798 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157820 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372204 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"ENABEL and Ukraine agree on plans to restore the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 75488 views

The Belgian development agency ENABEL launches a large-scale cooperation with Ukraine to restore critical and social infrastructure by raising $150 million from frozen Russian assets in Belgium.

"ENABEL and Ukraine agree on plans to restore the state

The Belgian Agency ENABEL is launching a large-scale cooperation with Ukraine in the field of recovery. This is reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of the Ministry of Development, Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine met with the Minister of Development Cooperation and Large Cities of Belgium, Caroline Genny, and the head of the Belgian State Development Agency ENABEL, Jan Van Vetter.

Important agreements were reached at the meeting, according to which projects to restore critical and social infrastructure in Ukraine will begin in March.

ENABEL also plans to open offices in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The $150 million financing provided by ENABEL was made possible by frozen Russian assets in Belgium.

According to the plans, the agency may take part in the HOPE project with the World Bank, aimed at restoring housing damaged by the war.

Belgium will give 200 million for Czech initiative to transfer shells to Ukraine: Zelensky thanked28.02.24, 17:09 • 23317 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyPolitics
World Bank
Belgium
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
