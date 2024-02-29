"ENABEL and Ukraine agree on plans to restore the state

The Belgian Agency ENABEL is launching a large-scale cooperation with Ukraine in the field of recovery. This is reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of the Ministry of Development, Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine met with the Minister of Development Cooperation and Large Cities of Belgium, Caroline Genny, and the head of the Belgian State Development Agency ENABEL, Jan Van Vetter.

Important agreements were reached at the meeting, according to which projects to restore critical and social infrastructure in Ukraine will begin in March.

ENABEL also plans to open offices in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The $150 million financing provided by ENABEL was made possible by frozen Russian assets in Belgium.

According to the plans, the agency may take part in the HOPE project with the World Bank, aimed at restoring housing damaged by the war.

Belgium will give 200 million for Czech initiative to transfer shells to Ukraine: Zelensky thanked