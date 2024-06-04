ukenru
Employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to the deputy chairman of KCSA Usov with a search - source

Employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to the deputy chairman of KCSA Usov with a search - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18331 views

Employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to the deputy chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who is suspected of extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier on a systematic basis.

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation conduct searches at the home of Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv city state administration Konstantin Usov. He is suspected of extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier on a systematic basis. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

Details

According to the source, the KCSA building is being searched. Employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to the deputy chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who is suspected of extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier on a systematic basis.

Recall

According to media reports, the building of the Kiev city state administration is being searched. It was not reported who exactly is being searched.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

