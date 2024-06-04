Employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to the deputy chairman of KCSA Usov with a search - source

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation conduct searches at the home of Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv city state administration Konstantin Usov. He is suspected of extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier on a systematic basis. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the source, the KCSA building is being searched. Employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to the deputy chairman of KCSA Konstantin Usov, who is suspected of extorting illegal benefits from a road carrier on a systematic basis.

According to media reports, the building of the Kiev city state administration is being searched. It was not reported who exactly is being searched.