Emergency shutdowns introduced in 12 regions and Kiev - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Due to exceeding consumption limits, Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages for domestic and industrial consumers in 12 regions of Ukraine, including Kiev, and warned of possible interruptions in the operation of critical infrastructure facilities.
Ukrenergo said that emergency shutdowns were introduced in 12 regions and Kiev, reports UNN.
"Due to exceeding the consumption limits, Ukrenergo is forced to apply emergency shutdowns for domestic and industrial consumers in the following regions: Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kiev and Kiev region, Kirovohrad, Odessa, Rivne, Kharkiv," Ukrenergo said.
The company also added that there may be interruptions in the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities.
