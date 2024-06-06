Emergency shutdowns introduced in 12 regions and Kiev - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo said that emergency shutdowns were introduced in 12 regions and Kiev, reports UNN.

"Due to exceeding the consumption limits, Ukrenergo is forced to apply emergency shutdowns for domestic and industrial consumers in the following regions: Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kiev and Kiev region, Kirovohrad, Odessa, Rivne, Kharkiv," Ukrenergo said.

The company also added that there may be interruptions in the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities.

Recall

