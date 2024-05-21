Embezzlement of UAH 251 million for the purchase of bulletproof vests: 4 people will be tried

The NABU and the SAPO have sent to court a case of embezzlement of public funds allocated for the purchase of personal protective equipment for the military. This was reported by the NABU press service, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in May-June 2022, the CEO of Ukrpatent, in collusion with the acting Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the chief accountant of the state enterprise, contrary to the law, ensured the transfer of almost UAH 251 million to a charitable organization for allegedly bulletproof vests for the Armed Forces.

The funds were later distributed through a network of private companies and cashed out for misappropriation, and not a single bulletproof vest was ever delivered.

Among the accused:

General Director of Ukrpatent (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

accountant of Ukrpatent SE (part 5 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

acting Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine (part 5 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

chairman of the board of a charitable organization (part 5 of Article 27, part 5 of Article 191, part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

