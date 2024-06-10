During the week, attack drones at the front hit 304 units of Russian equipment - Fedorov

During the week, attack drones at the front hit 304 units of Russian equipment. In particular, 43 Russian tanks, 90 guns and 133 trucks. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for innovation, development of Education, Science and Technology-Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov, reports UNN.

Attack drones at the front are almost as good as artillery, and in some cases even more effective, because they can hit the target more accurately. In the past week alone, UAV units have hit 43 Russian tanks, 90 guns and 133 trucks. - the message says.

It is noted that drones also hit 338 strongholds, 7 mortars, 9 Self-Propelled Guns, 27 units of radio equipment, 85 BC warehouses, 18 Armored Combat Vehicles, 4 MLRS and 64 invaders.

In total, 304 units of Russian equipment were hit by drones during the week.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped an attempted Russian assault near Krasnogorovka, Donetsk region. Video on the elimination of the invaders was published by the Stratcom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.