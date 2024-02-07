During the morning attack on Ukraine, Russian cruise missiles maneuvered near the Polish border - Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian cruise missiles fired at Ukraine during the morning attack were maneuvering several dozen kilometers from the border with Poland. This was reported by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat on the air of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the cruise missiles were constantly changing their course, constantly maneuvering in the western regions, to the Polish border, and back. This is usually how cruise missiles attack the entire territory of our country.

The missile is programmed before it is launched. It is clear that it reaches a certain place, where it is destined, makes a turn, which is also included in the programming: left and right, changes course, so it can change course dozens of times. So it flew to the Sambir district. It is not that far from the state border with Poland, about 50 kilometers away. Then she turned in the direction of Lviv. Then it turned in the direction of the Ternopil region. These are the maneuvers that were carried out in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Lviv regions - Ignat noted.

Recall

In the morning, Poland's General Staff saidthat they had deployed aviation due to Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine to protect their own airspace.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin said after one of the previous massive missile strikes that Russian X-101 cruise missiles already use certain modifications.

"According to the first results, we can see that the X-101 strategic cruise missile has certain modifications and passive jammers, and dipole reflectors are fired. Most of the element base is heavily damaged, with almost all microelectronics physically destroyed. At the same time, the markings of some identified elements of the X-101 missiles indicate that they were manufactured in the 3-4 quarter of 2023. We can probably conclude that this means that the enemy does not have significant stocks of this type of weapon, and after production, they are immediately transferred to combat missions," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

