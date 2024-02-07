Due to the Russian attack, EU High Representative Borrell spent the morning in Kyiv in a shelter

During his visit to Ukraine, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell spent Wednesday morning in a shelter in the capital because of a missile attack. He announced this on the social network X, UNN reports .

"I start my morning in a shelter as air raid warnings sound all over Kyiv. This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people since Russia launched its illegal aggression," Borrell wrote.

So far, nine people have been injured as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

The air defense forces and means hit about two dozen enemy X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles from Tu-95MS bombers over Kyiv.