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Due to mass poisoning in a kindergarten in Lviv region, 10 children are already in hospital - proceedings opened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2518 views

In the city of Sokal, ten kindergarten pupils were hospitalized with an intestinal infection. The police opened criminal proceedings for violating norms.

Due to mass poisoning in a kindergarten in Lviv region, 10 children are already in hospital - proceedings opened

In the Lviv region, the police have launched a criminal investigation into the poisoning of children in a kindergarten, with the number of hospitalized children rising to 10, the National Police reported, according to UNN.

Ten hospitalized pupils from one of the kindergartens in the city of Sokal, Sheptytskyi district, are known. They are being cared for by doctors, and there is no threat to the lives of the young patients.

- the police reported.

Details

As noted, on March 29, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a publication stating that in the period from March 27 to March 29, several children aged 4-5, pupils of one of the city's kindergartens, were hospitalized in one of Sokal's medical institutions with symptoms of acute intestinal infection.

As police officers established, "as of 6:00 PM on March 29, ten children are in the medical facility." "All of them are under the supervision of doctors, there is no threat to their lives," the police noted.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 325 (Violation of sanitary rules and norms for preventing infectious diseases and mass poisonings) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - a fine from one thousand to three thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or arrest for up to six months, or restriction of liberty for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

A pre-trial investigation is underway, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident, and examinations have been appointed.

Mass poisoning of children recorded in a kindergarten in Lviv region29.03.26, 18:22 • 6602 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealthCrimes and emergencies
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National Police of Ukraine
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