In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 11184 views

01:12 PM • 30869 views

10:10 AM • 30431 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183947 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170348 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169904 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 217163 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248334 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154125 views

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371422 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

08:18 AM • 67774 views

09:06 AM • 28935 views

09:23 AM • 21035 views
01:12 PM • 30944 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 184032 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151369 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170412 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161546 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

01:48 PM • 3552 views

10:29 AM • 16672 views

10:08 AM • 17554 views

09:23 AM • 22364 views

09:06 AM • 30421 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Drone attack on a plant in taganrog: Prytula says one of A-50 aircraft critically damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88943 views

A Ukrainian military drone attack on an aircraft repair plant in taganrog has critically damaged one A-50 reconnaissance aircraft and possibly another.

An A-50 reconnaissance aircraft sustained critical damage as a result of a Ukrainian combat drone attack on an aircraft repair facility in taganrog, russia. Information about damage to another aircraft is being checked. According to UNN, this was reported by blogger and volunteer Serhiy Prytula, citing sources.

My sources tell me that one A-50 aircraft, which was located in hangar 66 for modernization, is very likely critically damaged due to significant damage to the hangar itself. However, there is a possibility that another aircraft was hit

- Prytula noted.

He reminded that the drones for the operation were purchased, among other things, through his charitable foundation, to which Ukrainians donate.

After a UAV attack on March 9, damage was reported at the beriev aircraft repair plant in taganrog. Frontelligence Insight's OSINT analyst posted a satellite image  that shows damage to one of the hangars. In addition, burn marks are visible on the roof of the hangar, indicating a fire.

MP: Taganrog aircraft plant and A-50 aircraft, which was being modernized there, destroyed09.03.24, 22:21 • 102468 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

