Drone attack on a plant in taganrog: Prytula says one of A-50 aircraft critically damaged

An A-50 reconnaissance aircraft sustained critical damage as a result of a Ukrainian combat drone attack on an aircraft repair facility in taganrog, russia. Information about damage to another aircraft is being checked. According to UNN, this was reported by blogger and volunteer Serhiy Prytula, citing sources.

My sources tell me that one A-50 aircraft, which was located in hangar 66 for modernization, is very likely critically damaged due to significant damage to the hangar itself. However, there is a possibility that another aircraft was hit - Prytula noted.

He reminded that the drones for the operation were purchased, among other things, through his charitable foundation, to which Ukrainians donate.

Recall

After a UAV attack on March 9, damage was reported at the beriev aircraft repair plant in taganrog. Frontelligence Insight's OSINT analyst posted a satellite image that shows damage to one of the hangars. In addition, burn marks are visible on the roof of the hangar, indicating a fire.

