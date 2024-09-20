Draft law on tax increase may be considered in the second reading in mid-October - MP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105373 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143797 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146783 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140389 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188050 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112199 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177951 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104812 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 34373 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 91854 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 61936 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 61936 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 34885 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 34885 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 53029 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178817 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188050 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177951 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205186 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 193934 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193934 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145117 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145117 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144775 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149244 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140470 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140470 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157144 views
Draft law on tax increase may be considered in the second reading in mid-October - MP
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 18349 views

Draft law on tax increase may be considered in the second reading in mid-October - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18349 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft law on tax increases in mid-October. The new regulations, including an increase in the military tax to 5% for all citizens and the introduction of a fee for individual entrepreneurs, will take effect on October 1.

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the draft law that provides for a tax increase in mid-October, but its provisions will come into force on October 1. This was stated by MP, member of the Budget Committee Lesia Zaburanna during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We voted on this draft law in the first reading and the deadline for submitting proposals was not supported, so we predict that the second reading will take place in mid-October. The rules will come into effect after October 1. That is, after we vote on it, these changes will apply to everyone from October 1. It will apply to all citizens. We know that the military fee is a tax that was introduced in 2014 and was created to fill the fund for the Security and Defense Forces. We used to pay it at the rate of 1.5%. Now all citizens will pay it at 5%. That is, it will increase by 3.5% for every Ukrainian

- Zaburanna said.

She emphasized that the Rada did not raise taxes for individual entrepreneurs, but introduced a new tax for entrepreneurs.

Somehow it happened that from 2014 to the present day, sole proprietors have not paid the military tax at all. To level the playing field of social justice, when teachers, nurses, and doctors pay the military fee, a military fee for individual entrepreneurs was also introduced. It will be 10% of the minimum wage. Starting January 1, all sole proprietors of groups 1-2 will pay this tax in the amount of UAH 800. Group 3 - 1% of the turnover. The introduction of the military tax and its increase will affect all categories of Ukrainian citizens

- Zaburanna added.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted 241 in favor of the draft law No. 11416d on increasing taxes by UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

