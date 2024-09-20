Draft law on tax increase may be considered in the second reading in mid-October - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the draft law that provides for a tax increase in mid-October, but its provisions will come into force on October 1. This was stated by MP, member of the Budget Committee Lesia Zaburanna during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We voted on this draft law in the first reading and the deadline for submitting proposals was not supported, so we predict that the second reading will take place in mid-October. The rules will come into effect after October 1. That is, after we vote on it, these changes will apply to everyone from October 1. It will apply to all citizens. We know that the military fee is a tax that was introduced in 2014 and was created to fill the fund for the Security and Defense Forces. We used to pay it at the rate of 1.5%. Now all citizens will pay it at 5%. That is, it will increase by 3.5% for every Ukrainian - Zaburanna said.

She emphasized that the Rada did not raise taxes for individual entrepreneurs, but introduced a new tax for entrepreneurs.

Somehow it happened that from 2014 to the present day, sole proprietors have not paid the military tax at all. To level the playing field of social justice, when teachers, nurses, and doctors pay the military fee, a military fee for individual entrepreneurs was also introduced. It will be 10% of the minimum wage. Starting January 1, all sole proprietors of groups 1-2 will pay this tax in the amount of UAH 800. Group 3 - 1% of the turnover. The introduction of the military tax and its increase will affect all categories of Ukrainian citizens - Zaburanna added.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted 241 in favor of the draft law No. 11416d on increasing taxes by UAH 58 billion this year and UAH 137 billion next year.