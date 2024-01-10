Draft law on mobilization will be returned to the Cabinet for revision - MP

The Servant of the People faction has decided to return the mobilization bill to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"...the Servant of the People faction decided at its meeting to return the mobilization bill to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision," Honcharenko said.

At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggests that there is no need to talk about a final decision.

"...it is difficult to check what Sluga decided at the faction...since almost no one is there)) But I would not say that any final decision was made there. At least, because it is definitely not agreed with the government and, most importantly, the OP. Therefore, the correct wording would be: "the MPs present expressed a wish to send the draft law back to the Government and have it quickly submit a revised version," Zheleznyak said.

As UNN previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada is planning to consider the government's draft law on mobilization in the first reading tomorrow, January 11. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, "they are actively looking for votes.

"...They are actively looking for votes, and a faction is even being assembled for this purpose tonight," Zheleznyak added.

According to media reports, the Servant of the People party plans to hold a meeting of the faction today.