Draft law on mobilization will be returned to the Cabinet for revision - MP

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 51145 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107096 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135815 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134731 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174632 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171022 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178144 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167136 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148797 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102328 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102030 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104005 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 68374 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 40632 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 51171 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248276 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258808 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30093 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135820 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105668 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105691 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121854 views
Draft law on mobilization will be returned to the Cabinet for revision - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23218 views

The Servant of the People faction will return the draft law on mobilization to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision, MP Honcharenko said.

 The Servant of the People faction has decided to return the mobilization bill to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision. This was announced by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"...the Servant of the People faction decided at its meeting to return the mobilization bill to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision," Honcharenko said.

Let's add

At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggests that there is no need to talk about a final decision.

"...it is difficult to check what Sluga decided at the faction...since almost no one is there)) But I would not say that any final decision was made there. At least, because it is definitely not agreed with the government and, most importantly, the OP. Therefore, the correct wording would be: "the MPs present expressed a wish to send the draft law back to the Government and have it quickly submit a revised version," Zheleznyak said.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada is planning to consider the government's draft law on mobilization in the first reading tomorrow, January 11. According to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, "they are actively looking for votes.

"...They are actively looking for votes, and a faction is even being assembled for this purpose tonight," Zheleznyak added.

According to media reports, the Servant of the People party plans to hold a meeting of the faction today. 

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

