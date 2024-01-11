Draft law on mobilization is ready for approval: the document should establish a clear term of service for mobilization - Umerov

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Draft law on mobilization is ready for approval: the document should establish a clear term of service for mobilization - Umerov

Draft law on mobilization is ready for approval: the document should establish a clear term of service for mobilization - Umerov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29809 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a new law on mobilization to clarify the conditions of service, which is now ready for consideration by the government. The law aims to address issues such as the rotation of soldiers and a clear definition of the duration of service.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a new version of the law on mobilization and is ready to submit this bill for government approval in the near future.  Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Our team has already prepared a new version of the draft law, taking into account all the proposals agreed upon in working order with MPs at meetings of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. We are ready to submit it to the Government for approval in the near future. The previous version of the draft law has been withdrawn.

- Umerov said.

Details

Umerov emphasized that this document will establish a clear term of service for mobilization, which is perhaps the most painful issue in Ukrainian society today.

Our soldiers need rotations and vacations. Our soldiers need the opportunity to recover. Our soldiers have the right to know what awaits them and to plan their own lives. The draft law on mobilization plans to establish a clear term of service for mobilization - and every soldier needs this.

- Umerov announced.

The Minister of Defense also noted that a working group had been working on the mobilization bill for six months, with representatives of all parliamentary factions, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and a number of other ministries and agencies. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi  and Chief of the General Staff Shaptala took an active part in the discussions and closed meetings. The military explained the necessity of this decision and took into account  warnings from politicians.

Soldiers should be given the opportunity to rest. It is only fair. Those released from captivity should be given the choice to stay in the army. Those who choose to stay will need at least a few months of leave. This is fair. Conscripts should finally be allowed to go home. It is the right thing to do.

- Umerov explained the position of the military.

At the end of his post, Umerov emphasized that in times of great war, it is unacceptable to politicize  and slow down  the critical issues of mobilization, military registration, and rotations.

Government's draft law on mobilization is being returned for revision

Recall

On January 11, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew the draft law on mobilization that it had registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The relevant information is indicated in the draft law card on the parliament's website. 

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

