Draft law on mobilization is ready for approval: the document should establish a clear term of service for mobilization - Umerov

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a new version of the law on mobilization and is ready to submit this bill for government approval in the near future. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Our team has already prepared a new version of the draft law, taking into account all the proposals agreed upon in working order with MPs at meetings of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. We are ready to submit it to the Government for approval in the near future. The previous version of the draft law has been withdrawn. - Umerov said.

Details

Umerov emphasized that this document will establish a clear term of service for mobilization, which is perhaps the most painful issue in Ukrainian society today.

Our soldiers need rotations and vacations. Our soldiers need the opportunity to recover. Our soldiers have the right to know what awaits them and to plan their own lives. The draft law on mobilization plans to establish a clear term of service for mobilization - and every soldier needs this. - Umerov announced.

The Minister of Defense also noted that a working group had been working on the mobilization bill for six months, with representatives of all parliamentary factions, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and a number of other ministries and agencies. Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff Shaptala took an active part in the discussions and closed meetings. The military explained the necessity of this decision and took into account warnings from politicians.

Soldiers should be given the opportunity to rest. It is only fair. Those released from captivity should be given the choice to stay in the army. Those who choose to stay will need at least a few months of leave. This is fair. Conscripts should finally be allowed to go home. It is the right thing to do. - Umerov explained the position of the military.

At the end of his post, Umerov emphasized that in times of great war, it is unacceptable to politicize and slow down the critical issues of mobilization, military registration, and rotations.

Government's draft law on mobilization is being returned for revision - Arakhamia

Recall

On January 11, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew the draft law on mobilization that it had registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The relevant information is indicated in the draft law card on the parliament's website.