DPRK confirms new ballistic missile tests

North Korea has tested new tactical ballistic missiles with "super-sized warheads" and modified cruise missiles. This was reported on Wednesday, September 18, by the state news agency KCNA, according to UNN with reference to DW.

Details

As noted, the test launches were led by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. He stated the "need for further expansion" of the country's nuclear potential due to a "serious threat" from external forces.

It is reported that the test involved a Hwasongpo-11da-4.5 ballistic missile with 4.5 tons of warheads.

Previously

The South Korean military reported the launch of several short-range missiles by the DPRK. This was North Korea's second missile test in a week.

Also on September 13, Pyongyang for the first time released footage of Kim Jong-un visiting a suspected uranium enrichment facility.

