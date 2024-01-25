ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Crash of IL-76: Russia did not request airspace provision - DIU

Crash of IL-76: Russia did not request airspace provision - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22752 views

Ukraine has not received any reports from Russia that there are prisoners on the Il-76 and no request for airspace

Ukraine has not received any reports from Russia that there are prisoners on board the IL-76, nor a request for a ceasefire. This was reported by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Andriy Yusov on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Last time, during a large exchange, when 230 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine, air transportation was also used, but in that case, Russia informed Ukraine in advance that the plane would land, that there were prisoners on board, and requested a ceasefire. Of course, all these exchanges are official. The Ukrainian side also officially ensures the ceasefire and all the necessary measures have been taken and implemented. This time, the aggressor state did not make any such requests, either in writing or verbally

- Yusov said.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military aircraft crashed near Belgorod, Russia. Subsequently, the Russian Federation made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board. 

According to Yusov, there is a version that Russia used Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the Il-76 aircraft as a human shield to transport weapons. 

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

Contact us about advertising