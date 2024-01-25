Crash of IL-76: Russia did not request airspace provision - DIU

Ukraine has not received any reports from Russia that there are prisoners on board the IL-76, nor a request for a ceasefire. This was reported by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Andriy Yusov on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Last time, during a large exchange, when 230 Ukrainian defenders returned to Ukraine, air transportation was also used, but in that case, Russia informed Ukraine in advance that the plane would land, that there were prisoners on board, and requested a ceasefire. Of course, all these exchanges are official. The Ukrainian side also officially ensures the ceasefire and all the necessary measures have been taken and implemented. This time, the aggressor state did not make any such requests, either in writing or verbally - Yusov said.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military aircraft crashed near Belgorod, Russia. Subsequently, the Russian Federation made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.

According to Yusov, there is a version that Russia used Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the Il-76 aircraft as a human shield to transport weapons.

