Donetsk region: Russian Federation drops UMPB D-30SM on Kostyantynivka and hits police building in Toretsk

Russian troops fired 1,879 times at 11 localities in Donetsk region yesterday, damaging residential buildings, an educational institution, and a police administrative building. The enemy fired from aircraft and artillery. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

The enemy opened fire on 11 settlements in Donetsk region: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the towns of Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Petrivka, Yampil, and the villages of Kalynove, Malynivka, and Stara Mykolayivka.

As a result of the Russian attacks, 12 civilian objects were damaged over the day - 8 residential buildings, an educational institution, a police administrative building, a boiler room and a car.

Russian troops conducted an air strike with an UMPB D-30SM bomb on Kostyantynivka. Four residents were injured. Three apartment buildings, an educational institution, a boiler room, and a car were destroyed.

The enemy attacked the village of Petrivka with artillery. One person was killed.



Occupants conducted an air strike on Toretsk - they hit the police administrative building.



A private house in Chasovyi Yar, Velyka Novosilka and two houses in Kalynove were damaged by artillery shelling.



Another resident killed and four wounded in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling