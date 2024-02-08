ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 44367 views

Actual
Donetsk region police: DPRK missiles also struck Selydove at night

Donetsk region police: DPRK missiles also struck Selydove at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23154 views

Donetsk police reported that the Russian attack on Selydove on February 8 was carried out with North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles, killing one woman and injuring seven others.

On the night of February 8, the Russian army attacked Selydove in Donetsk region, according to preliminary findings, with KN-23 ballistic missiles made in North Korea. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Donetsk region.

The occupants fired 8 missiles at the city. One of them hit an apartment building. According to preliminary information, Russia used KN 23  and S-300 missiles for the attack

- the police said in a statement.

It is noted that a 50-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling, her body was removed from the rubble by rescuers.

Seven people were injured. Among them is a boy who will turn 7 tomorrow, as well as two men aged 18 and 51, and four women aged 38, 42, 64, and 88.

Damage was reported to 53 apartment buildings  and 10 private houses, 4 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a private enterprise and 24 vehicles.

Addendum 

UNN reported that on February 7, Russia also struck Kharkiv with missiles made in the DPRK. According to preliminary findings, two of the five enemy missiles fired at Kharkiv were manufactured in the DPRK.

Optional

The Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise previously called for waiting for the final results of the examinations on the possible use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine by Russia

"We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, the objects will be handed over any day now, and after examining them, we will say for sure. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will do our job here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
north-koreaNorth Korea
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

