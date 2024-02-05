"Do Your Business": a resident of Vinnytsia region has implemented a project to grow microgreen

Tetyana Kukhar, a resident of the Khmilnyk district in Vinnytsia region, won the "Do Your Business" business idea competition. With the 100 thousand UAH she won, she implemented a project to grow microgreens, UNN reports.

Details

With the grant money, Kukhar purchased a greenhouse and equipped it to grow microgreens and seedlings. Now she plans to involve veterans in the business.

Kukhar's husband is currently at the front. But during his vacations, he helps her with the greenhouse business. The woman noticed that when her husband sows plants and takes care of them, he gains positive energy and is distracted from negative thoughts. Therefore, Tetiana decided to help defenders undergo rehabilitation in this way.

"I noticed that such work is good for my husband. Firstly, his finger motor skills work, and secondly, he is constantly taking care of the plant: he takes care of watering, lighting, and monitors the processes. In addition, when it all grows, we will give it to the defenders of Ukraine, so that they can recuperate faster after tasting our products.

Veterans will be able to come to the greenhouse and join our work. If it calms them down and distracts them from bad memories, I will be very happy," she says.

Business in a time of war: the winner of the "Do Your Own" contest tells how she develops her business in the de-occupied territory

Recall

At the end of May 2023, the organizers of the "Do Your Business" business idea competition for entrepreneurs in small towns and villages announced the winners.

Last year, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, which organized the competition, supported 80 business projects totaling more than UAH 7.4 million.

A total of 615 applications were received from small entrepreneurs across the country. In particular, most business ideas were submitted in Kyiv (22%), Cherkasy (12%), Dnipro (11%), Vinnytsia (9%), and Lviv (9%) regions.

The main criteria for selecting the winners were project innovation, economic component, creation of new jobs, social significance, and involvement of IDPs in business or work. Both existing businesses that are expanding or relocating and entrepreneurs who have a business idea and are just looking for funding to implement it received grant support.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.