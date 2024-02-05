ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"Do Your Business": a resident of Vinnytsia region has implemented a project to grow microgreen

"Do Your Business": a resident of Vinnytsia region has implemented a project to grow microgreen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22231 views

Tetiana Kukhar used the grant for a project to grow microgreens

Tetyana Kukhar, a resident of the Khmilnyk district in Vinnytsia region, won the "Do Your Business" business idea competition. With the 100 thousand UAH she won, she implemented a project to grow microgreens, UNN reports.

Details

With the grant money, Kukhar purchased a greenhouse and equipped it to grow microgreens and seedlings. Now she plans to involve veterans in the business.

Kukhar's husband is currently at the front. But during his vacations, he helps her with the greenhouse business. The woman noticed that when her husband sows plants and takes care of them, he gains positive energy and is distracted from negative thoughts. Therefore, Tetiana decided to help defenders undergo rehabilitation in this way.

"I noticed that such work is good for my husband. Firstly, his finger motor skills work, and secondly, he is constantly taking care of the plant: he takes care of watering, lighting, and monitors the processes. In addition, when it all grows, we will give it to the defenders of Ukraine, so that they can recuperate faster after tasting our products.

Veterans will be able to come to the greenhouse and join our work. If it calms them down and distracts them from bad memories, I will be very happy," she says.

Recall

At the end of May 2023, the organizers of the "Do Your Business" business idea competition for entrepreneurs in small towns and villages announced the winners.

Last year, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, which organized the competition, supported 80 business projects totaling more than UAH 7.4 million.

A total of 615 applications were received from small entrepreneurs across the country. In particular, most business ideas were submitted in Kyiv (22%), Cherkasy (12%), Dnipro (11%), Vinnytsia (9%), and Lviv (9%) regions.

The main criteria for selecting the winners were project innovation, economic component, creation of new jobs, social significance, and involvement of IDPs in business or work. Both existing businesses that are expanding or relocating and entrepreneurs who have a business idea and are just looking for funding to implement it received grant support.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

