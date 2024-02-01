Business in a time of war: the winner of the "Do Your Own" contest tells how she develops her business in the de-occupied territory

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 29383 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110443 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117609 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160070 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162540 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262210 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176062 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166681 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148529 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 76939 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 77044 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 57157 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 32890 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 69182 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262210 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233350 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230827 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110443 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88260 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92881 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115559 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116335 views
Actual
Business in a time of war: the winner of the "Do Your Own" contest tells how she develops her business in the de-occupied territory

Business in a time of war: the winner of the "Do Your Own" contest tells how she develops her business in the de-occupied territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23669 views

A resident of the de-occupied village of Nyzy, Sumy region, won a business competition and opened a coffee shop to cheer up local residents.

Tetiana Mishchenko, a resident of the de-occupied village of Nyzy in Sumy region, won the Do Your Own business idea competition and opened a coffee shop. Tetyana told representatives of the MHP-Gromada charitable foundation about the concept of the "Cheerful Barista" and her plans for the future, UNN reports.

Details

In the first days of the full-scale invasion, Nyzy survived the occupation. At that time, columns of Russian tanks and vehicles were moving through the town. Mishchenko says there were thousands of them, and that it was very scary.

Now she believes that this horror will never happen again. Believing in victory, she submitted the project "Cheerful Barista" to the Do Your Own business idea competition. And she won.

"I really wanted to cheer up the locals and make them feel good. You can do this with good coffee and your own example, a smile, a kind word. That's why I always welcome visitors with joy, make them quality coffee and cheer them up," she recalls.

Currently, Tetiana works alone in the coffee shop. But she intends to hire another person in the future. She says that the Cheerful Barista is popular with locals.

"We opened just 2 months ago. But during this time, locals have already gotten used to us: they come in the morning when they take their children to kindergarten or school, during the day, and even in the evening after work," says the winner of the competition.

Tetiana also told us why she decided to go into the coffee business.

"In our village, there was no place where you could drink delicious coffee, sit and chat. There was no culture of coffee drinking, no cozy rituals that are typical of big cities. We just had to have such a place. In the same building, I had a small bar with juices and fast food that was open on weekends. But I always dreamed of a coffee shop," she recalls.

Thanks to winning the competition, Tetiana purchased a coffee machine and a coffee grinder. At her own expense, she furnished the space with tables, chairs, and a sign. Tetiana enjoys working at the coffee shop.

"The best part is seeing how coffee changes people's mood. Such simple things give a sense of support in these difficult times. I don't dream of expanding. I just want to make everything beautiful. The building where the coffee shop is located is outdated. That's why I plan to do some facade work and minor repairs in the spring. And also to create landscaping around it - plant trees, thuja, rose beds. We will also finish the playground. Because our people deserve the best," she summarized.

The winner of the "Do It Yourself" contest scaled up the business of producing fast and healthy lunches 04.12.23, 08:59 • 27791 view

Recall

At the end of May 2023, the organizers of the Do Your Own business idea competition for entrepreneurs in small towns and villages announced the winners.

Last year, the MHP-Hromadske Charitable Foundation, which organized the competition, supported 80 business projects totaling more than UAH 7.4 million.

A total of 615 applications were received from small entrepreneurs across the country. In particular, most business ideas were submitted in Kyiv (22%), Cherkasy (12%), Dnipro (11%), Vinnytsia (9%), and Lviv (9%) regions.

The main criteria for selecting the winners were project innovation, economic component, creation of new jobs, social significance, and involvement of IDPs in business or work. Both existing businesses that are expanding or relocating and entrepreneurs who have a business idea and are just looking for funding to implement it received grant support.

For reference

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising