Dnipropetrovs'k region: russia damaged 3 private houses and infrastructure

In the Dnipro region, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a shop and a gas pipeline were damaged due to russian aggression at night. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, last night the occupants fired four times at Dnipropetrovs'k region.

An enemy artillery attack on the Marhanets community and a kamikaze drone attack on Nikopol and the Mirovska community damaged 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a shop and a gas pipeline.

Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.

