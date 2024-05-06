Power line damaged in Dnipro region as a result of russian shelling

During the day, russian occupation forces attacked Dnipro region five times using kamikaze drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak.

Details

According to him, in the morning , the russian army attacked the Myrovska community in the Nikopol region with a kamikaze drone.

In the afternoon, four more drones were used by the (russian army - ed.) to hit the district center. Power line damaged - summarized the head of the RMA.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the russian attacks.

Recall

The head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said that on Monday, May 6, the Air Defense Forces shot down a missile over the Dnipro region.