In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, as a result of a nighttime enemy attack, infrastructure facilities, a multi-storey building, 2 cars, a shop, 2 enterprises, a recreational facility and a private house were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

At night, the enemy army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region. The fighters of the Vostok military group responded actively, destroying 12 drones. Single drones were shot down in Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts, while ten more were destroyed in Dniprovskyi district.

However, falling debris and impacts damaged infrastructure in the city of Dnipro, causing several fires and damage to a high-rise building.

In the neighboring Slobozhanska community, two cars and a shop were also damaged.

Enemy troops also used terrorist actions in the Nikopol region. Thus, the occupiers attacked the district center 5 times with drones of various types, and twice fired from heavy artillery. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties, but two enterprises, a recreational facility and a private house in Nikopol were destroyed.

Despite the consequences, there were no casualties everywhere.

