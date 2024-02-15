Dnipro region: Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and drones, and launched a missile strike on Dnipro

The Russian military shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and kamikaze drones. There were no casualties, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure. The situation in the region on Thursday was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Today, the Russian army fired on Nikopol district again. The district center was hit with artillery. The same weapons were used against the Marhanets community. And before that, they sent kamikaze drones there. - Lysak wrote.

Details

According to the head of the JFO, all the attacks resulted in no casualties. However, enemy shells damaged three private houses in the area.

In addition, according to updated information, the morning rocket attack in Dnipro also damaged residential buildings. It is noted that three two- and five-story buildings where residents lived were destroyed.

Destruction was also recorded in the local kindergarten and administrative building.

In Dnipro, the morning attack also damaged warehouse and industrial buildings.

Two missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, but there was hitting in Dniprovsky district, infrastructure damaged

Recall

This morning, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in the Dnipro region. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.