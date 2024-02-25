DIU does not know anything about the prisoners who allegedly flew on a Russian Il-76 - Budanov

The Main Intelligence Directorate does not know whether there were any Ukrainian prisoners in the downed Russian IL-76. This was stated by the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, reports UNN.

"Nothing yet. As you all know, no one has seen a single body and no one has seen any survivors either. So, unfortunately, I don't have an answer yet," Budanov said when asked what is currently known about the 65 prisoners who were supposed to be flying on board the IL-76.

Addendum

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korocha district of the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, who were being transported for an exchange. On February 1, a representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, said that Ukraine had appealed to Russia to return the bodies of prisoners who, according to Kremlin propagandists, allegedly died as a result of the crash of the Russian IL-76, but the aggressor state did not respond to the requests.