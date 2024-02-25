DIU does not know anything about the prisoners who allegedly flew on a Russian Il-76 - Budanov

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 31158 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 115399 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72961 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 280915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192722 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 231751 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251721 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157738 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372179 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49169 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 115399 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280916 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215038 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238086 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20998 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29027 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72117 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79210 views
DIU does not know anything about the prisoners who allegedly flew on a Russian Il-76 - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25725 views

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence has no information on whether there were any Ukrainian prisoners on board the downed Russian IL-76 transport plane.

DIU does not know anything about the prisoners who allegedly flew on a Russian Il-76 - Budanov

The Main Intelligence Directorate does not know whether there were any Ukrainian prisoners in the downed Russian IL-76. This was stated by the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, reports UNN.

"Nothing yet. As you all know, no one has seen a single body and no one has seen any survivors either. So, unfortunately, I don't have an answer yet," Budanov said when asked what is currently known about the 65 prisoners who were supposed to be flying on board the IL-76.

Addendum

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korocha district of the Belgorod region of Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, who were being transported for an exchange. On February 1, a representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, said that Ukraine had appealed to Russia to return the bodies of prisoners who, according to Kremlin propagandists, allegedly died as a result of the crash of the Russian IL-76, but the aggressor state did not respond to the requests.

