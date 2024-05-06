ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89985 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109215 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151981 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251803 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174501 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165709 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226660 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Actual
Director of "Krympatriot Center" was served a notice of suspicion for calling Ukrainian children and youth to serve in the armed forces of the enemy

Director of "Krympatriot Center" was served a notice of suspicion for calling Ukrainian children and youth to serve in the armed forces of the enemy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24987 views

The SBU served a notice of suspicion to the director of a "Crimean Patriot Center" for recruiting Ukrainian children and youth to serve in the Russian armed forces against Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against another war criminal from Russia who is imposing the Kremlin regime on the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

We are talking about the Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Polkovnikov, the head of a Russian military organization called the Krympatriot Center. This formation has an extensive network of "branches" that operate under the guise of children's camps in Crimea and the left bank of the Kherson region,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the ranks of the occupation institution, the ideology of racism is imposed on local schoolchildren and attempts are made to "instill" hatred of Ukraine. In addition, Russian instructors conduct firearms and sabotage and reconnaissance training with teenagers, as well as teach them combat tactics.

Thus, colonels are fulfilling the Kremlin's instructions to prepare the younger generation for war against Ukraine.

It is documented that the defendant visited one of the "camps" in the Kalanchak district of Kherson region, where he personally urged children to support the occupiers.

He also agitated students to join the regular units of the Russian army, in particular, those currently fighting against the Defense Forces. In case of refusal to undergo "re-education" in the occupation institution, children are threatened with expulsion from schools, and their parents are persecuted by the punitive authorities of Russia,

- the SBU added.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the colonel a notice of suspicion in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 1 Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war);
  • ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukrainians.

Massive air strikes were prepared on the eve of Easter: detained FSB agents5/6/24, 10:08 AM • 39415 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

