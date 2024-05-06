Director of "Krympatriot Center" was served a notice of suspicion for calling Ukrainian children and youth to serve in the armed forces of the enemy

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against another war criminal from Russia who is imposing the Kremlin regime on the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

We are talking about the Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Polkovnikov, the head of a Russian military organization called the Krympatriot Center. This formation has an extensive network of "branches" that operate under the guise of children's camps in Crimea and the left bank of the Kherson region, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the ranks of the occupation institution, the ideology of racism is imposed on local schoolchildren and attempts are made to "instill" hatred of Ukraine. In addition, Russian instructors conduct firearms and sabotage and reconnaissance training with teenagers, as well as teach them combat tactics.

Thus, colonels are fulfilling the Kremlin's instructions to prepare the younger generation for war against Ukraine.

It is documented that the defendant visited one of the "camps" in the Kalanchak district of Kherson region, where he personally urged children to support the occupiers.

He also agitated students to join the regular units of the Russian army, in particular, those currently fighting against the Defense Forces. In case of refusal to undergo "re-education" in the occupation institution, children are threatened with expulsion from schools, and their parents are persecuted by the punitive authorities of Russia, - the SBU added.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the colonel a notice of suspicion in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 1 Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war);

ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukrainians.

