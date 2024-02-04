"Diia" hangs again: Ukrainians put the app on hold to vote for the winner of the National Eurovision Song Contest

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 42123 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112821 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119205 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161528 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163455 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166718 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148547 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234938 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 87069 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 68168 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 45312 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 80976 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 39135 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264144 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220456 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245959 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232280 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112821 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92935 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96958 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116142 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116881 views
Actual
"Diia" hangs again: Ukrainians put the app on hold to vote for the winner of the National Eurovision Song Contest

"Diia" hangs again: Ukrainians put the app on hold to vote for the winner of the National Eurovision Song Contest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32124 views

The Diia app in Ukraine is having problems with voting for the Eurovision Song Contest winner and displaying documents, which started yesterday.

Ukrainians have given up on Diia. Since yesterday, the app has been experiencing problems with voting for the winner of the Eurovision National Selection and displaying documents. Voting for the representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest has been continued, UNN reports

Details

Yesterday, the Diia app started experiencing difficulties with the voting in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest due to overload. Currently, the app is experiencing problems with voting for the winner of the Eurovision National Selection and displaying documents. 

As reported yesterday by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the Diia app crashed during the Eurovision voting due to a record number of requests - 15,000 requests per second, exceeding its capacity of 800 requests per second compared to the previous year.

The minister also assured yesterdaythat the situation is already stabilizing, and in a few hours everything will be back to normal.  

However, some services are still not available in Diia.

For example, in the "polls" section, you cannot vote for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest. The section takes more than a minute to load and then displays an error.

Also, not all documents are displayed in the "documents" section. Yesterday, users also noticed that instead of real documents, templates with the name "Diya Nadezhda Vladimirovna" were displayed and technical passports for cars disappeared.

Many people had a Nissan Skyline listed in their vehicle registration certificate.

In addition, Diyi collected a number of memes that exploded on social media.

Addendum Addendum

Yesterday, February 3, the final of Ukraine's national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place. It was also reported that the voting for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest will continue.

Today, at 15:15, the final concert will be replayed, and at 19:05 the live broadcast will begin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
nissanNissan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising