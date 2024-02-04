"Diia" hangs again: Ukrainians put the app on hold to vote for the winner of the National Eurovision Song Contest

Ukrainians have given up on Diia. Since yesterday, the app has been experiencing problems with voting for the winner of the Eurovision National Selection and displaying documents. Voting for the representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest has been continued, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, the Diia app started experiencing difficulties with the voting in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest due to overload. Currently, the app is experiencing problems with voting for the winner of the Eurovision National Selection and displaying documents.

As reported yesterday by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the Diia app crashed during the Eurovision voting due to a record number of requests - 15,000 requests per second, exceeding its capacity of 800 requests per second compared to the previous year.

The minister also assured yesterdaythat the situation is already stabilizing, and in a few hours everything will be back to normal.

However, some services are still not available in Diia.

For example, in the "polls" section, you cannot vote for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest. The section takes more than a minute to load and then displays an error.

Also, not all documents are displayed in the "documents" section. Yesterday, users also noticed that instead of real documents, templates with the name "Diya Nadezhda Vladimirovna" were displayed and technical passports for cars disappeared.

Many people had a Nissan Skyline listed in their vehicle registration certificate.

In addition, Diyi collected a number of memes that exploded on social media.

Addendum Addendum

Yesterday, February 3, the final of Ukraine's national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place. It was also reported that the voting for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest will continue.

Today, at 15:15, the final concert will be replayed, and at 19:05 the live broadcast will begin.