Difficult times are expected. The expert told what will happen to the real estate market by the end of the year

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67831 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103608 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167195 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137947 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143185 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182290 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100276 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109936 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112035 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48600 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167195 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182290 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200195 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189118 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141882 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141935 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146642 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138051 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154931 views
Difficult times are expected. The expert told what will happen to the real estate market by the end of the year

Difficult times are expected. The expert told what will happen to the real estate market by the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102130 views

The dollar is expected to rise by UAH 2 by the end of the year, which will lead to higher prices for new housing. The expert advises developers to reconsider their investment strategies due to the decline in the purchasing power of the population.

By the end of the year, the exchange rate is expected to rise by about 2 hryvnia to one dollar. This will complicate the situation in the real estate market, as new housing will become more expensive and the purchasing power of the population will decline. Therefore, developers should reconsider their investment strategies. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions.

Context

The Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of the draft State Budget for 2025. MPs have until October 1 to submit proposals, and the first vote will take place by October 20. The document sets the exchange rate at 45 hryvnia to the dollar. Olena Sosiedka previously predicted that the dollar would continue to rise, and by early 2025 the price of the currency could rise by about 2 hryvnia. 

The rise in the dollar to the projected level of UAH 43-44 per dollar in 2024 will have a significant impact on the real estate market in Ukraine. First of all, it will lead to an increase in the cost of construction materials, most of which are imported, which will raise the cost of construction. As a result, new residential and commercial properties may become less affordable for a wide range of buyers

In addition, she said, the devaluation of the national currency usually makes investors and developers more cautious about new projects due to increased risks and income instability.

At the same time, those who have already invested in real estate may see prices for existing properties rise, as real estate often becomes a safe haven for investment in crisis situations

At the same time, the expert does not rule out that the dollar's appreciation may weaken the purchasing power of the population, which will lead to a decline in demand, especially in the residential real estate segment.

Thus, the market is expected to face challenging times for both buyers and developers, which requires a more careful approach to planning investment strategies for the rest of this year and next

Recall

Ukraine and the IMF reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth revision of the $15.6 billion program. According to media reports, the IMF is likely to demand that Ukraine devalue the hryvnia, cut  its discount rate, and raise taxes. Fulfillment of these conditions will allow Kyiv to receive the next loan tranche of $1.1 billion.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising