Die Zeit: Germany detains alleged terrorist supporter

The German federal prosecutor's office has detained a man suspected of supporting the Islamic State at the Cologne/Bonn airport. This is reported by Die Zeit, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the detainee has been in custody since Friday evening.

According to preliminary data, the man in September last year transferred more than 1.7 thousand dollars to the account of terrorists through a cryptocurrency exchange. It is also known that he has citizenship of Germany, Morocco and Poland.

German media report that the suspect tried to get a job as a security guard at the European Championship, but he did not pass the security check. He also tried to get a job during two other major events.

