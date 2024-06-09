ukenru
Die Zeit: Germany detains alleged terrorist supporter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26673 views

German authorities detained a man suspected of transferring more than.1,700 to Islamic State terrorists through a cryptocurrency exchange last September at Cologne/Bonn airport.

The German federal prosecutor's office has detained a man suspected of supporting the Islamic State at the Cologne/Bonn airport. This is reported by Die Zeit, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the detainee has been in custody since Friday evening.

According to preliminary data, the man in September last year transferred more than 1.7 thousand dollars to the account of terrorists through a cryptocurrency exchange. It is also known that he has citizenship of Germany, Morocco and Poland.

German media report that the suspect tried to get a job as a security guard at the European Championship, but he did not pass the security check. He also tried to get a job during two other major events.

Czech police put on high alert due to the terrorist threat

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
moroccoMorocco
germanyGermany
polandPoland

