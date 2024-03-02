"Did not bargain": Belarusians and Russians failed to agree on the price of parts for Grad systems - DIU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10895 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 29553 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29789 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 182491 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169269 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169550 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216949 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248287 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 29553 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 182490 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 150185 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161014 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3042 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16472 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17368 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21550 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 29611 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"Did not bargain": Belarusians and Russians failed to agree on the price of parts for Grad systems - DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24902 views

Russian and Belarusian companies failed to agree on a price for manufacturing parts for the Grad MLRS.

"Did not bargain": Belarusians and Russians failed to agree on the price of parts for Grad systems - DIU

Enterprises of Russia and its satellite Belarus failed to agree on the price of manufacturing parts for the Grad multiple rocket launcher, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that the enterprises of the aggressor state of Russia and its satellite Belarus have not agreed on the cost of parts and components for Grad multiple rocket launchers," the military intelligence agency said on Telegram.

According to the contract, the Belarusian contractor, Volatavto OJSC, is to supply 250 units of products necessary for the production and repair of Grad MLRS to the Russian customer, Special Design Bureau CJSC. "We are talking, in particular, about frames, bases, guide pipes, cradles  and other elements of combat vehicles," the statement said.

"The dispute arose during a meeting when the Volatavto delegation presented papers with calculations - the cost of certain types of Belarusian products exceeded the price expected by the Russians by 500-600%. After tense negotiations, the Belarusians made additional calculations and found a way out to reduce the cost: subcontractors who do not have the appropriate licenses will produce the components," the DIU said.

The intelligence noted that "this will mean a decrease in product quality, and therefore increased risks of using Grad MLRS assembled from such parts and components.

Both companies - Belarus' Volatavto OJSC and Russia's Special Design Bureau CJSC - are under international sanctions, the DIU noted.

Demchenko: Russia does not have enough forces in Belarus to invade after withdrawal of up to 12 thousand troops29.02.24, 12:19 • 23865 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11