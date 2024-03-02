"Did not bargain": Belarusians and Russians failed to agree on the price of parts for Grad systems - DIU

Enterprises of Russia and its satellite Belarus failed to agree on the price of manufacturing parts for the Grad multiple rocket launcher, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that the enterprises of the aggressor state of Russia and its satellite Belarus have not agreed on the cost of parts and components for Grad multiple rocket launchers," the military intelligence agency said on Telegram.

According to the contract, the Belarusian contractor, Volatavto OJSC, is to supply 250 units of products necessary for the production and repair of Grad MLRS to the Russian customer, Special Design Bureau CJSC. "We are talking, in particular, about frames, bases, guide pipes, cradles and other elements of combat vehicles," the statement said.

"The dispute arose during a meeting when the Volatavto delegation presented papers with calculations - the cost of certain types of Belarusian products exceeded the price expected by the Russians by 500-600%. After tense negotiations, the Belarusians made additional calculations and found a way out to reduce the cost: subcontractors who do not have the appropriate licenses will produce the components," the DIU said.

The intelligence noted that "this will mean a decrease in product quality, and therefore increased risks of using Grad MLRS assembled from such parts and components.

Both companies - Belarus' Volatavto OJSC and Russia's Special Design Bureau CJSC - are under international sanctions, the DIU noted.

