In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30910 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114343 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72426 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 279655 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237252 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231564 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251680 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157691 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372169 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Demchenko: Russia does not have enough forces in Belarus to invade after withdrawal of up to 12 thousand troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23865 views

Currently, Russia does not have enough forces stationed in Belarus to invade Ukraine after having previously withdrawn up to 12,000 troops from there.

Demchenko: Russia does not have enough forces in Belarus to invade after withdrawal of up to 12 thousand troops

Russia currently does not have enough forces deployed in Belarus to invade Ukraine after the withdrawal of up to 12,000 troops earlier, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The situation on the border with Belarus will not change," Demchenko said.

According to him, "both the border line and the border area are being strengthened on our part in order to have the capacity to repel any attack, if it occurs again from this direction.

But I can say that on the territory of Belarus, Russia does not have sufficient forces to take actions against our country in this direction, to invade

- Demchenko said.

The SBGSU spokesperson recalled that earlier "Russia withdrew its units that were on the territory of Belarus, it could have been as many as 10 or 12 thousand personnel in total, who were on Belarusian training grounds, undergoing training and exercises there.

After Russia withdrew them to the territory of its state, it did not bring in new ones as part of the rotation. Therefore, in fact, there is no such powerful grouping of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus that could pose a threat to Ukraine

- said Demchenko.

Belarusian Defense Minister says Ukraine has allegedly deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border22.02.24, 14:21 • 22500 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
