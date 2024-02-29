Demchenko: Russia does not have enough forces in Belarus to invade after withdrawal of up to 12 thousand troops

Russia currently does not have enough forces deployed in Belarus to invade Ukraine after the withdrawal of up to 12,000 troops earlier, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

"The situation on the border with Belarus will not change," Demchenko said.

According to him, "both the border line and the border area are being strengthened on our part in order to have the capacity to repel any attack, if it occurs again from this direction.

But I can say that on the territory of Belarus, Russia does not have sufficient forces to take actions against our country in this direction, to invade - Demchenko said.

The SBGSU spokesperson recalled that earlier "Russia withdrew its units that were on the territory of Belarus, it could have been as many as 10 or 12 thousand personnel in total, who were on Belarusian training grounds, undergoing training and exercises there.

After Russia withdrew them to the territory of its state, it did not bring in new ones as part of the rotation. Therefore, in fact, there is no such powerful grouping of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus that could pose a threat to Ukraine - said Demchenko.

