In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29321 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 107239 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68800 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 271255 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231425 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190492 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230307 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251417 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157411 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372110 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Belarusian Defense Minister says Ukraine has allegedly deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22500 views

The Belarusian Defense Minister claims that Ukraine has deployed over 100,000 troops near the Belarusian border.

Belarusian Defense Minister says Ukraine has allegedly deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Ukraine had allegedly concentrated a strike group of 112-114 thousand troops on the border. This was reported by the Belarusian media, UNN reports .

Today, there are about 112-114 thousand members of this group. Of these, about 17 thousand are involved in direct protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border,

- Hrenin said.

Details

Khrenin also noted that this situation does not require the build-up of additional Belarusian military forces on the border with Ukraine.

In addition, according to him, since August 2023 alone, 6 violations of the state border in airspace have been recorded.

We respond to all violations. When necessary, our combat aviation is raised, and our anti-aircraft missile forces are brought to readiness. If they have completely lost their brakes, of course, we will shoot them down, we will not be ceremonious,

- Hrenin said.

Recall

Belarusian dictator alexander lukashenko announced the alleged detention of saboteurs on the ukrainian border who were smuggling explosives to carry out sabotage primarily in russia and Belarus.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

