Belarusian Defense Minister says Ukraine has allegedly deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border
Kyiv • UNN
The Belarusian Defense Minister claims that Ukraine has deployed over 100,000 troops near the Belarusian border.
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Ukraine had allegedly concentrated a strike group of 112-114 thousand troops on the border. This was reported by the Belarusian media, UNN reports .
Today, there are about 112-114 thousand members of this group. Of these, about 17 thousand are involved in direct protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border,
Details
Khrenin also noted that this situation does not require the build-up of additional Belarusian military forces on the border with Ukraine.
In addition, according to him, since August 2023 alone, 6 violations of the state border in airspace have been recorded.
We respond to all violations. When necessary, our combat aviation is raised, and our anti-aircraft missile forces are brought to readiness. If they have completely lost their brakes, of course, we will shoot them down, we will not be ceremonious,
Recall
Belarusian dictator alexander lukashenko announced the alleged detention of saboteurs on the ukrainian border who were smuggling explosives to carry out sabotage primarily in russia and Belarus.