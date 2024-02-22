Belarusian Defense Minister says Ukraine has allegedly deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Ukraine had allegedly concentrated a strike group of 112-114 thousand troops on the border. This was reported by the Belarusian media, UNN reports .

Today, there are about 112-114 thousand members of this group. Of these, about 17 thousand are involved in direct protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, - Hrenin said.

Details

Khrenin also noted that this situation does not require the build-up of additional Belarusian military forces on the border with Ukraine.

In addition, according to him, since August 2023 alone, 6 violations of the state border in airspace have been recorded.

We respond to all violations. When necessary, our combat aviation is raised, and our anti-aircraft missile forces are brought to readiness. If they have completely lost their brakes, of course, we will shoot them down, we will not be ceremonious, - Hrenin said.

Recall

Belarusian dictator alexander lukashenko announced the alleged detention of saboteurs on the ukrainian border who were smuggling explosives to carry out sabotage primarily in russia and Belarus.