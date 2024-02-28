"Developing the culture of drones": the Ministry of Defense will cooperate with the Federation of military-technological sports

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko and President of the Federation of Military Technological Sports of Ukraine Artur Bulyhin signed a memorandum of cooperation. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry explained that the main purpose of the memorandum is to improve the level of training of the Armed Forces, as well as conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.

We are developing a drone culture in Ukraine. We want as many Ukrainians as possible to be able to fly drones and use them effectively on the battlefield. Cooperation with the Federation is one of the important steps towards this - Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko emphasized.

It is noted that the Federation will involve specialists in training in the management of drones and other technological means.

In the future, cooperation will also include the involvement of educational institutions in conducting research and creating special programs in the military-technology field.

US experts to teach cadets at Ukrainian military universities - Defense Ministry

Addendum

President of the Federation of Military and Technological Sports of Ukraine Bulyhin is confident that the memorandum will ensure effective training and preparation of the military.

This cooperation contributes not only to the physical, but also to the technological development of our forces, ensuring their ability to cope with modern challenges and threats - noted Bulygin.

Recall

The Ukrainian military is testing several pilot projects of artificially intelligent drones at the front and hopes to develop this area with the help of partners.