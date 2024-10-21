Detained, allegedly for cooperation with the AFU, and raped: Russian soldiers have been found to be involved in violence in Chernihiv region
Three Russian servicemen have been notified of being suspected of unlawful detention and sexual violence against a civilian woman in the village of Yahidne. The occupants ill-treated the victim, accusing her of collaborating with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to law enforcement officials, three residents of the republic of Tyva, in early March 2022, illegally detained a civilian woman in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv region, and subsequently took her to a house where they sexually assaulted her. Suspicions have been announced, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Details
Investigators of the Chernihiv Police under the procedural supervision of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office served three servicemen of the Russian occupation army with suspicions of violating the laws and customs of war due to the established facts of ill-treatment of a Ukrainian civilian and sexual violence against her.
The investigation found that these three residents of the Republic of Tyva of the Russian Federation illegally detained a civilian woman in early March 2022, allegedly suspecting her of collaborating with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Subsequently, the occupants took the victim to a house in the village of Yahidne, where they subjected her to ill-treatment by beating her, forcing her to be naked and sexually assaulting her.
Later, not being satisfied with the above, the invaders transferred the woman to the “death cellar” in the school of Yahidne village. There, they kicked out all the civilians inside one of the rooms and repeated their criminal actions against the victim.
At present, investigators of the Chernihiv police, in agreement with the prosecutor of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, have served all three Russian occupiers, aged 37, 30 and 28, with a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws and customs of war).
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
