Destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov": the DIU said how many sailors Russia lost

As a result of the attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov", according to preliminary data, the losses among the crew of the Russian occupiers reached 7 irretrievable and 6 sanitary, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported, UNN.

Details

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that, according to preliminary data, as a result of the attack on the patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" that led to the destruction of the vessel, the losses among the crew of the Russian occupiers amounted to: 7 - irretrievable; 6 - sanitary. The enemy probably managed to evacuate 52 crew members who were on the ship," the GUR reported on Telegram.

The DIU noted that "it seems that the rescued and dazed sailors of the "Sergei Kotov" will be 'sailed' by Russian special services due to the loss of the ship.

Addendum

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the DIU, the ship sustained damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

During the attack on the enemy ship "Sergei Kotov", one more Russian helicopter could have been destroyed . In general, the Russians suffered "quite serious losses as a result of the ship's flooding."