Despite the remoteness of the front: Andriushchenko reports on new line of occupants' fortifications

Russian occupants have built and continue to build a new line of fortifications from Nikolske in Mariupol district toward Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region, said on Friday, according to the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

"A new line of fortifications that has been built (and continues to be built) from Nikolske towards the village of Starodubivka and further towards Berdiansk," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram and posted a video.

According to him, the occupiers started construction a week after they left Robotyno (Zaporizhzhia region) in the summer. "There was nothing here before. Now you can see for yourself. Despite the "Russia is here forever" and the distance of the frontline of 50-70 kilometers, they are digging and digging," Andriushchenko said.

