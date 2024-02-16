Despite the remoteness of the front: Andriushchenko reports on new line of occupants' fortifications

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 40324 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112540 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119010 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161341 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163336 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263913 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176273 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166713 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234747 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 85825 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 66784 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 43764 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 79563 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 37444 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263914 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234747 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220270 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232105 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112540 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92396 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96481 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116070 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116814 views
Despite the remoteness of the front: Andriushchenko reports on new line of occupants' fortifications

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32333 views

According to an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Russians are building new fortifications from Nikolske in Mariupol district to Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian occupants have built and continue to build a new line of fortifications from Nikolske in Mariupol district toward Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region, said on Friday, according to the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

"A new line of fortifications that has been built (and continues to be built) from Nikolske towards the village of Starodubivka and further towards Berdiansk," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram and posted a video.

According to him, the occupiers started construction a week after they left Robotyno (Zaporizhzhia region) in the summer. "There was nothing here before. Now you can see for yourself. Despite the "Russia is here forever" and the distance of the frontline of 50-70 kilometers, they are digging and digging," Andriushchenko said.

Andriushchenko: Enemy reinforcements spotted in Mariupol area, up to 5 thousand troops15.02.24, 10:00 • 23446 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
berdianskBerdiansk
mariupolMariupol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

