Deputy Defense Minister met with a delegation from the U.S. Institute of Peace: they discussed the development of a system for studying war experience

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stanislav Haider met in Kyiv with a delegation of the United States Institute of Peace led by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Vice President for Europe and Russia at the U.S. Institute of Peace William Taylor. What was discussed was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Ukraine is the key to Europe's security, and as long as Russian aggression continues, a number of European countries are directly threatened. Ukraine's membership in NATO is the most reliable guarantee of Ukraine's security. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is making significant progress in implementing the agreements, and we are counting on you and the summit to be held in Washington. - said Haider.

Details

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister informed the American side about the ongoing institutional changes in the Ministry, as well as the tasks facing the agency in the medium term. In particular, Ukraine is focused on solving three tasks:

building a new model of the Ministry of Defense as a coordinator of defense forces

Increasing transparency of defense procurement

streamlining the receipt of military assistance from partner countries

According to the Deputy Minister, another important task today is to develop a system for studying military experience.

Expert: The Defense Ministry did the right thing and on principle by terminating dubious contracts with Hrynkevych firms

The two sides exchanged views on the possibilities of strengthening Ukraine's security guarantees, as well as on negotiating strategies for Ukraine to receive an official invitation to start negotiations on joining NATO in the context of the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance member states scheduled for July in Washington.

Optional

At least five NATO allies are modeling a scenario of possible Russian aggression. This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

Last week, the Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Bauer, said that the West should prepare for a "comprehensive war" with Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Russia's war against Ukraine has turned into a battle for ammunition, and it is important for NATO allies to replenish their stockpiles amid support for Ukraine. And today the Alliance will discuss increasing industrial production for this purpose.