Deputy Defense Minister met with a delegation from the U.S. Institute of Peace: they discussed the development of a system for studying war experience

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 48943 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106921 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135599 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134582 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174543 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280122 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102187 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101866 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103834 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67267 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39371 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 48943 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280122 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233305 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258679 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29558 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135599 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105614 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105637 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121810 views
Deputy Defense Minister met with a delegation from the U.S. Institute of Peace: they discussed the development of a system for studying war experience

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29756 views

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with representatives of the United States Institute of Peace, emphasizing Ukraine's key role in ensuring European security and expressing the country's intention to join NATO. The meeting was also devoted to current changes in the Ukrainian defense ministry, in particular, the streamlining of military assistance from partner countries and increased transparency of defense procurement.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stanislav Haider met in Kyiv with a delegation of the United States Institute of Peace led by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Vice President for Europe and Russia at the U.S. Institute of Peace William Taylor. What was discussed was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Ukraine is the key to Europe's security, and as long as Russian aggression continues, a number of European countries are directly threatened. Ukraine's membership in NATO is the most reliable guarantee of Ukraine's security. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is making significant progress in implementing the agreements, and we are counting on you and the summit to be held in Washington.

- said Haider.

Details

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister informed the American side about the ongoing institutional changes in the Ministry, as well as the tasks facing the agency in the medium term. In particular, Ukraine is focused on solving three tasks:

  • building a new model of the Ministry of Defense as a coordinator of defense forces
  • Increasing transparency of defense procurement 
  • streamlining the receipt of military assistance from partner countries

According to the Deputy Minister, another important task today is to develop a system for studying military experience.

Expert: The Defense Ministry did the right thing and on principle by terminating dubious contracts with Hrynkevych firms26.01.24, 11:56 • 276459 views

The two sides exchanged views on the possibilities of strengthening Ukraine's security guarantees, as well as on negotiating strategies for Ukraine to receive an official invitation to start negotiations on joining NATO in the context of the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance member states scheduled for July in Washington.

Image

Optional

At least five NATO allies are modeling a scenario of possible Russian aggression. This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

Last week, the Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Bauer, said that the West should prepare for a "comprehensive war" with Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Russia's war against Ukraine has turned into a battle for ammunition, and it is important for NATO allies to replenish their stockpiles amid support for Ukraine. And today the Alliance will discuss increasing industrial production for this purpose. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising