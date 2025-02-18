Denmark calls on Europe to rearm due to threat from Russia

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called for preventing Russia from moving its aggression beyond Ukraine. This was reported by the Danish public broadcaster DR, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, February 17 , after an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris, Mette Frederiksen told reporters that further investment in defense was the main message of the European leaders' meeting.

Russia is a real threat to the security of the whole of Europe, and therefore to our freedom, so the most important message tonight is the need for rearmament - she noted.

"We have to rearm in Denmark, we have to rearm in Europe, and we have to do it to prevent Russia from moving the war from Ukraine to other European countries," the prime minister added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine warned of possible Russian aggression against Poland and Lithuania, citing intelligence data. Zelenskyy also warned of the consequences of a possible US withdrawal from NATO for European security.

