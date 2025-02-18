Denmark calls on Europe to rearm due to threat from Russia

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 29301 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 50639 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 97416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 56309 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100036 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112394 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150360 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 55499 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107079 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 67445 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 30235 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 55139 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 97416 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150360 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141199 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173649 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 24092 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 55139 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133186 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135077 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163479 views
Denmark calls on Europe to rearm due to threat from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32227 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated that Europe needs to rearm because of the threat from Russia. She emphasized the importance of preventing the spread of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called for preventing Russia from moving its aggression beyond Ukraine. This was reported by the Danish public broadcaster DR, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, February 17 , after an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris, Mette Frederiksen told reporters that further investment in defense was the main message of the European leaders' meeting.

Russia is a real threat to the security of the whole of Europe, and therefore to our freedom, so the most important message tonight is the need for rearmament

- she noted.

"We have to rearm in Denmark, we have to rearm in Europe, and we have to do it to prevent Russia from moving the war from Ukraine to other European countries," the prime minister added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine warned of possible Russian aggression against Poland and Lithuania, citing intelligence data. Zelenskyy also warned of the consequences of a possible US withdrawal from NATO for European security.

Zelensky: Stopping support for Ukraine could lead to World War III04.02.25, 21:34 • 38329 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
natoNATO
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

