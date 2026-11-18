The next candidate for impeachment by the U.S. Congress is the country's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reuters writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kennedy had previously been criticized for his approach to vaccination, but recently the United States has seen its largest measles outbreak in a long time, which certainly does not work in the secretary's favor.

Historically, U.S. government leaders have urgently mobilized disease experts to stop such outbreaks and publicly warned families about the need to vaccinate children. Infections affected at most dozens or hundreds of people, and outbreaks were often brought under control within a few weeks. Now, under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the country's leading anti-vaccine activist — some senior officials in Utah and other states have stopped promoting immunization and have done little to combat the outbreaks. - the article says.

According to the authors, the United States had already lost its status as a country free of measles. Now, the number of cases has already exceeded 7,700 this year, an absolute record for the past nearly 40 years.

It is noted that against this backdrop, Democrats in Congress have already stated that they intend to investigate Kennedy's activities, while some officials (including Bernie Sanders) have even raised the possibility of his impeachment.

Recall

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected an attempt to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over U.S. military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela, and the Caribbean.

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