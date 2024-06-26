$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89324 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99720 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117606 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232594 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142828 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368784 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181682 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197886 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Demchenko: the border accepts a QR code of accounting documents, but border guards can also apply to the Oberig system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 97013 views

Men can now cross the border by presenting a QR code in the Reserve+ app, but if necessary, border guards can also check the information through the Oberig system .

Demchenko: the border accepts a QR code of accounting documents, but border guards can also apply to the Oberig system

A small number of Men  have already crossed the border by dismantling a military registration document  with  A QR code in the "Reserve+" app . However, if necessary, border guards can contact the Oberig system.  this was stated on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service Andrey Demchenko, reports UNN.

Since the 18th, with the advent of the QR code and the normalization of all issues at the legislative level, improvements made by the Ministry of Defense, the "Reserve+" application with a QR code is equated to a military registration document in electronic form and Border Guards also accept it at the border

Demchenko said. 

According to him, there are already men who arrive at the border and demonstrate the app, although the number of people who want to cross the border in this way is small. However, Demchenko noted that border guards in some cases can also turn to the Oberig system. 

"We double - check the information, if necessary, border guards can contact the Oberig system to check whether these documents are fake and make sure that the information is true," Demchenko said. 

A military registration document with a QR code can now be obtained at the CAA in 15 minutes25.06.24, 16:57 • 14100 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Poland
