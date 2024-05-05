ukenru
Demchenko: truck traffic on the border with Poland is not blocked in any direction

Demchenko: truck traffic on the border with Poland is not blocked in any direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28288 views

There is no blocking of truck traffic in either direction on the Ukrainian-Polish border, and truck crossings are intensive, with queues decreasing in recent days.

On the Ukraine-Poland border, there are no traffic blocks for trucks in either direction. Trucks are crossing the border intensively. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

Fortunately, there is no blocking of traffic for trucks on any of the routes. In fact, we have seen that in recent days, even the queues of trucks that were in Poland have been decreasing. All directions are open, and trucks are being cleared according to the capacity both in and out of Ukraine. There is a queue to leave Ukraine, and in some directions we see a decrease in queues. The traffic has started, it remains intense and it is pleasant

- Demchenko said.

Recall

At the end of April, truck traffic resumed at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with the exception of trucks carrying grain crops, which are banned from entering Poland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

