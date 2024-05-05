Demchenko: truck traffic on the border with Poland is not blocked in any direction

On the Ukraine-Poland border, there are no traffic blocks for trucks in either direction. Trucks are crossing the border intensively. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Fortunately, there is no blocking of traffic for trucks on any of the routes. In fact, we have seen that in recent days, even the queues of trucks that were in Poland have been decreasing. All directions are open, and trucks are being cleared according to the capacity both in and out of Ukraine. There is a queue to leave Ukraine, and in some directions we see a decrease in queues. The traffic has started, it remains intense and it is pleasant - Demchenko said.

At the end of April, truck traffic resumed at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, with the exception of trucks carrying grain crops, which are banned from entering Poland.