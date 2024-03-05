Demchenko: attempts to illegally cross the border continue, more than 380 organizers have already been exposed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10790 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 29089 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29581 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 182006 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168921 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169438 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216881 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248272 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154069 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371411 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 29089 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 182006 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168921 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160843 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2886 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16413 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17312 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21331 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 29393 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Demchenko: attempts to illegally cross the border continue, more than 380 organizers have already been exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27302 views

During the period of martial law in Ukraine, border guards exposed more than 380 organizers who helped people cross the border illegally, with most attempts made in Moldova and Romania.

Demchenko: attempts to illegally cross the border continue, more than 380 organizers have already been exposed

During martial law, Ukrainian border guards have exposed more than 380 organizers who promise people "help" in illegal border crossings in exchange for money. Most cases of illegal border crossing are recorded on the border with Moldova and Romania, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, attempts to illegally cross the border continue. Such attempts are recorded daily and along the green section of the border, i.e. outside the checkpoints. Also, attempts to illegally cross the border continue to be recorded at checkpoints, on routes where it is possible to legally cross the border, but here the rules of border crossing are in force and violators try to use either forged documents or bribe inspectors

- Demchenko said.

He added that a few weeks ago, an information exchange between the State Border Guard Service and the register of conscripts and persons liable for military service was launched, which gives border guards the opportunity to immediately check the authenticity of military registration documents issued at the TCC, which, according to the rules, entitle them to cross the border.

"Because the lion's share of fakes are military registration documents that are supposed to be issued to citizens in the TCC, but during a thorough check, including contact with the military commissariat, we find out that they are forged," Demchenko added.

The spokesperson also noted that most cases of illegal border crossing are recorded on the sections with Moldova and Romania.

"In total, more than 380 such criminal groups that promised people assistance in illegal border crossing have already been exposed during the martial law period," Demchenko summarized.

Recall

Today, on March 5, border guards found the body of a man in the Tisa River, who probably died while trying to illegally cross the border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Moldova
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11