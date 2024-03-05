Demchenko: attempts to illegally cross the border continue, more than 380 organizers have already been exposed

During martial law, Ukrainian border guards have exposed more than 380 organizers who promise people "help" in illegal border crossings in exchange for money. Most cases of illegal border crossing are recorded on the border with Moldova and Romania, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, attempts to illegally cross the border continue. Such attempts are recorded daily and along the green section of the border, i.e. outside the checkpoints. Also, attempts to illegally cross the border continue to be recorded at checkpoints, on routes where it is possible to legally cross the border, but here the rules of border crossing are in force and violators try to use either forged documents or bribe inspectors - Demchenko said.

He added that a few weeks ago, an information exchange between the State Border Guard Service and the register of conscripts and persons liable for military service was launched, which gives border guards the opportunity to immediately check the authenticity of military registration documents issued at the TCC, which, according to the rules, entitle them to cross the border.

"Because the lion's share of fakes are military registration documents that are supposed to be issued to citizens in the TCC, but during a thorough check, including contact with the military commissariat, we find out that they are forged," Demchenko added.

The spokesperson also noted that most cases of illegal border crossing are recorded on the sections with Moldova and Romania.

"In total, more than 380 such criminal groups that promised people assistance in illegal border crossing have already been exposed during the martial law period," Demchenko summarized.

Today, on March 5, border guards found the body of a man in the Tisa River, who probably died while trying to illegally cross the border.