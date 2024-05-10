Deficit in the power system: why only non-household consumers are limited in consumption

To balance the Ukrainian power system in the face of shortages, Ukrenergo applies consumption restrictions for non-household consumers. Given that electricity shortages occur periodically throughout the day, we use schedules of capacity limitation, depending on the situation. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

The last way to balance the power system in conditions of shortage and when there is not enough emergency imports is to limit consumption. Ukrenergo is currently limiting the consumption of non-household consumers. This happens because there is a certain procedure for disconnecting consumers and different schedules are applied in different conditions - Kudrytsky says.

In today's conditions, when shortages occur not all the time, but several times and for limited hours, the schedule of capacity limitation for non-household consumers is used for such a situation.

Recall

The Energy Ministry is discussing the possibility of raising electricity tariffs. This issue has not yet been resolved, but without additional funds, Ukraine will not be able to properly prepare for the next heating season.