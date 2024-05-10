ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Actual
Deficit in the power system: why only non-household consumers are limited in consumption

Deficit in the power system: why only non-household consumers are limited in consumption

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79092 views

To balance Ukraine's power system in times of shortage, Ukrenergo applies consumption restrictions for non-household consumers through power limitation schedules depending on the situation.

To balance the Ukrainian power system in the face of shortages, Ukrenergo applies consumption restrictions for non-household consumers. Given that electricity shortages occur periodically throughout the day, we use schedules of capacity limitation, depending on the situation. This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

The last way to balance the power system in conditions of shortage and when there is not enough emergency imports is to limit consumption. Ukrenergo is currently limiting the consumption of non-household consumers. This happens because there is a certain procedure for disconnecting consumers and different schedules are applied in different conditions

- Kudrytsky says.

In today's conditions, when shortages occur not all the time, but several times and for limited hours, the schedule of capacity limitation for non-household consumers is used for such a situation.

Recall

The Energy Ministry is discussing the possibility of raising electricity tariffs. This issue has not yet been resolved, but without additional funds, Ukraine will not be able to properly prepare for the next heating season.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

