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Deferment applications have been restored in Reserve+

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

The Reserve+ app once again allows users to apply for deferments following the completion of maintenance on the Ministry of Justice’s systems.

Deferment applications have been restored in Reserve+

The possibility of applying for deferments in the "Reserve+" app has been restored following technical maintenance. The Ministry of Defence reported this on October 26, UNN writes.

Applications for deferments in Reserve+ have been restored. Scheduled technical maintenance in the Ministry of Justice's systems has been completed

- the Ministry of Defence reported.

Who it applies to

Reserve+ once again allows users to apply for deferments related to:

  • having children;
    • caring for relatives;
      • holding the status of a defender's family.

        "All services are operating as usual," the Ministry of Defence emphasized.

        The processing of three types of deferments in Reserve+ will be suspended for several days23.10.26, 19:00 • 9280 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyWar in Ukraine
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine