Deferment applications have been restored in Reserve+

The possibility of applying for deferments in the "Reserve+" app has been restored following technical maintenance. The Ministry of Defence reported this on October 26, UNN writes.

Applications for deferments in Reserve+ have been restored. Scheduled technical maintenance in the Ministry of Justice's systems has been completed - the Ministry of Defence reported.

Who it applies to

Reserve+ once again allows users to apply for deferments related to:

having children;

caring for relatives;

holding the status of a defender's family.

"All services are operating as usual," the Ministry of Defence emphasized.

The processing of three types of deferments in Reserve+ will be suspended for several days