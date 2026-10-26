Deferment applications have been restored in Reserve+
Kyiv • UNN
The Reserve+ app once again allows users to apply for deferments following the completion of maintenance on the Ministry of Justice’s systems.
The possibility of applying for deferments in the "Reserve+" app has been restored following technical maintenance. The Ministry of Defence reported this on October 26, UNN writes.
Applications for deferments in Reserve+ have been restored. Scheduled technical maintenance in the Ministry of Justice's systems has been completed
Who it applies to
Reserve+ once again allows users to apply for deferments related to:
- having children;
- caring for relatives;
- holding the status of a defender's family.
"All services are operating as usual," the Ministry of Defence emphasized.
The processing of three types of deferments in Reserve+ will be suspended for several days23.10.26, 19:00 • 9280 views