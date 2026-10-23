The processing of three types of deferments in Reserve+ will be suspended for several days

Illustrative photo

Due to technical requirements, processing certain deferments in Reserve+ will be temporarily unavailable, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

Scheduled technical maintenance on the Ministry of Justice’s systems will begin on October 23 at 10:00 p.m. As a result, for several days it will not be possible to process in Reserve+ a deferment related to having children, caring for close relatives, or the status of a defender’s family - the statement says.

According to the ministry, logging in again will not restore access to these services during the technical maintenance—stay signed in to your account and do not exit the application to log in again.

If information about the deferment is already displayed in your electronic military registration document, it will be retained.

The service is expected to resume operation on October 26 after 08:00.

Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine